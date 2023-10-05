“How will we go? I won’t say it anymore, since every time the opposite happens!”. Charles Leclerc arrived in Doha with a few fewer doubts than on the eve of Suzuka, but he doesn’t want to go too far. The picture he describes is clear, Charles mentions McLaren more than Mercedes regarding the direct opponents they will have to deal with, but underlines the many question marks that all teams will have to find an answer to in just sixty minutes of the FP1 session .

“It will be a very difficult weekend because we will be dealing with extremely hot temperatures, and this means having to take some time to define the limit for cooling. We will only have one free practice session available, and what’s more the track has been completely resurfaced, so there are many aspects to put right in just one practice session. In this scenario it can go incredibly well but you can also make mistakes, but I can confirm that we have worked a lot to prepare for this weekend.”

Your weekend in Japan felt like a bit of a turning point. Were there any particular reasons?

“The situation has been the same since the beginning of the season, there are tracks on which we go a little better and others on which we suffer more, I don’t think there has been a turning point. The problems, which we know well, are still there and we will need a completely new car to get rid of them. This is the goal for next season.”

In terms of driving, do you think you’ve made progress by adapting better to the car?

“Yes, I’m working on it a lot because at the moment our car cannot have an oversteering behavior as I would like, theoretically we can bring the set-up in that direction, but if we do it it becomes inconsistent in its reactions, so we have to drive it with understeer and this makes it difficult to use my riding style to get the most possible.”

“I’ve tried to improve by understanding how to adapt and what to do differently. This approach worked quite well in Japan, but overall I don’t think it will make a big difference for the rest of the season.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Do you think the very high temperatures will make this race physically tougher than the one in Singapore?

“I don’t know, but I think we will be in that type of scenario, from what they say the temperature should be even higher than that of Singapore, so I take it for granted that it will be a tough race. At Marina Bay, however, there is an additional difficulty, because around the track there are many buildings that eliminate the wind, even if you open the visor not so much air comes in. Here it should be a little better, at least in this aspect.”

Does it encourage you to have managed to precede Mercedes in the last two races or is your focus always on the gap to Red Bull?

“You always have to look at yourself, in Zandvoort we learned several things, and it was an important step. However, Red Bull is still far ahead, and so is McLaren when they find the right conditions, but all in all we are happier with the steps forward rather than depressed by the gap that separates us from Red Bull. This is because I believe we have an idea of ​​what we can do in the future, and hopefully we can close the gap between us and the fight for victory.”

How do you see this track in terms of fitting into the SF-23?

“You can’t predict it (Charles smiles) because every time I say something in the end the opposite happens! I expect a still very strong McLaren, in Suzuka they were very competitive on the medium-high speed corners confirming the steps forward they have made with the new update, so I think they will be strong on this track too. We hope we can be a surprise, all the sprint weekends this year have been quite positive for us.”

If Max were to win the title at the end of the sprint race, do you think it would represent an anomaly for Formula 1? Does it make sense to use this format in the final stages of the season?

“Maybe we could have done something different, but it is also very difficult to predict when the championship will be awarded, at the beginning of the year I think no one would have bet that it would be so early, so yes, we can take note that if we have weekends sprint in the final phase of the season these things can happen.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

After the summer break you were more consistent in terms of performances. What do you attribute it to?

“The work done in Zandvoort and confirmed in Monza, a very different track from the previous one. We are able to extract the most from the car more consistently, whereas at the beginning we had a lot of ups and downs as the tracks varied. We have improved a lot in this.”

How much has the environment in the team changed under Fred’s leadership?

“Fred is super… flat emotionally, and I think that’s a really positive quality for a person in his position, because he transmits this calm to the whole team. One of the things I love most about Ferrari are the emotions, the passion of the people, but now with Fred there is also more balance, it is important to have a clear vision when things go wrong, and also when things improve. In a way we already had this philosophy, but Fred has strengthened it further, and I think that’s a very positive aspect.”

Read also: