They say that three is the perfect number, but the third place obtained in the Sprint Race of the United States Grand Prix by Charles Leclerc is the clear symptom of a perfection that is still far from being achieved.

Starting from the second spot on the grid, Leclerc tried to take the inside of Max Verstappen after getting away well at the start, but the Dutchman – fresh from his third world title – closed vehemently, taking the Ferrari driver towards the left wall , also cutting the lane that takes the drivers out of the pit lane.

Leclerc tried to take the position on Verstappen, but Max’s grim defense led Leclerc to take a less than ideal trajectory into Turn 1. At that point Lewis Hamilton, just behind them, took the opportunity to overtake him and become his rival of Verstappen in this short race, which lasted 19 laps in total.

Leclerc tried to maintain a good pace, but both Verstappen and Hamilton proved quicker, possessing a faster race pace than his. This is why the Ferrari driver didn’t take the final result too badly.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

“At Turn 1 there was an opportunity to overtake Max, I saw the space and tried, but he obviously defended himself. It was a duel to the limit and I then lost a position on Lewis, but they were a bit ‘stronger than us in terms of race pace. We need to work to understand what we can do better for tomorrow’s race.”

Ferrari was the only team to run the Sprint Race with two different compounds. Leclerc used the Mediums, while Carlos Sainz Jr. risked the Softs. Everyone else used the Mediums and this could be a small advantage for Ferrari ahead of tomorrow’s race.

“In the end we have a lot of data to analyze taken from the two cars, we used two different tire strategies and now we know how two different compounds behave. This will be able to help us a little in view of tomorrow, we hope to be able to exploit this small advantage and we hope to be able to win.” concluded Leclerc.