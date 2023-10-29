The first day of action on the track reserved a two-faced Red. Closer on the single lap, as is now tradition, but further away on the pace, especially due to the drop highlighted in the second part of the long run, although it should be mentioned that Sainz’s simulation was partially disturbed by traffic.

At the end of the day, the two Cavallino drivers made no secret of the fact that they expected something more from the Mexican Friday. Like other teams, the Red team was also caught off guard by the track conditions, which were particularly dirty at the start of the session as often happens in Mexico City. On the flying lap the situation seems better than that on the long distance, also because the gaps seem to be reduced when compared with other tracks, but Charles Leclerc has chosen an approach that focuses on caution, without letting himself get caught up in easy enthusiasm after pole last week in Austin, when he managed to beat Max Verstappen on Friday.

In general, the Monegasque believes that there is work to do, because Red Bull and McLaren started the weekend well, moreover on a track where the Woking team did not expect to go fast due to the numerous fast corners that characterized the tour. Added to this, however, is the unknown Mercedes: Brackley’s team did not impress on Friday despite him expecting to be able to perform well, as they had already hinted on the eve of the Grand Prix. Over time, the W14 changed its qualities a bit, showing good pace even in slow corners, an aspect that had given the team confidence. However, it is difficult to exclude her from the games, given that the Anglo-German team has a tendency to make important steps forward over the course of the weekend.

For his part, Leclerc would be surprised to achieve pole, also because the use of the softer compound on this track is very particular: “We still have a lot of work to do, because McLaren seems really strong. Obviously Red Bull and Max are equally strong, Mercedes is more difficult to interpret for now. But we focus on ourselves, we know what areas we need to work on. We hope it helps us take a step forward for Saturday.”

“It would be a big surprise if we managed to get pole, but never say never. It’s a difficult track, it’s difficult to put everything together, but I think this weekend we’re a little too far apart,” explained the Monegasque. The telemetry references show how the Red team performed well on all the sprints, both on the main one where it can have a significant advantage, but also on the one before turn four and the one exiting the second sector. In those sections Ferrari is able to gain time, but it struggled more in the central section of the track, the one where there are high-speed corners where it is essential to have a precise car in insertion into the guided, an aspect where the SF-23 showed some more shortcomings.

His teammate, Carlos Sainz, also mentioned the same problems, underlining the difficulties in managing the overheating of the softer compound on the single lap. According to the Spaniard, the Maranello team has not yet found the right balance, struggling in particular with rear grip and also highlighting marked graining on the left rear during the long run.

Sainz’s day was also complicated by a problem with the hydraulic part during FP1, which left him without power steering. The Maranello technicians then intervened on his car, managing to send him back on track during the session, thus limiting the time lost. “It was a difficult day for us, we expected to be more competitive. But for one reason or another we couldn’t find the balance, particularly on the single lap. We struggled a lot with rear grip and it’s the area we need to focus on the most. The soft tire is very soft and overheats quickly causing you to have difficulty. Let’s see if we can improve our qualifying pace. The feeling is that we will all be close, it will be a tough fight in Q1, Q2 and Q3.”

Sainz did not show up on the track on Thursday due to a minor ailment. The Spaniard confirmed that he feels good overall, although not yet 100%, but the situation should improve for the rest of the weekend. “Today maybe I wasn’t 100%, but I still felt good.”

