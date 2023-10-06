Charles Leclerc led Ferrari to qualify in fifth position for the Sunday race in Qatar, making himself the best Maranello driver of the session, but without smiles at the end of the official tests in Lusail.

With Carlos Sainz Jr. even eliminated in Q2, Leclerc found himself alone facing Q3 with an SF-23 that was far from perfect when compared to the single-seaters that preceded him.

Fifth position was then a kind and involuntary tribute from the McLaren drivers. Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had their Q3 best times canceled for exceeding track limits. This allowed Leclerc to gain two positions and move from seventh to fifth position.

“We had a problem in the high-speed parts on the fastest lap, this forced me to downshift, it wasn’t ideal and I lost a lot of ground,” explained the Monegasque at the end of Qatari qualifying.

Leclerc then went into detail about the fast laps he did in Q2 and, above all, in Q3. Small errors in the first attempt led to him having only one hit in the decisive moments, but the behavior of the rear tires also had a major impact on today’s final result.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We struggled a lot in the first flying lap, while in the second we were competitive. But then when we had to do the lap out of the garage, I struggled a lot with the rear tyres. And this is the explanation linked to the effort I had in Q3, because basically I only had one flying lap in the last part of qualifying. It was a problem.”

“In Q2 I only had to do one attempt because I had to abort the first and in the second attempt I only had to do one lap, I had no other choice. Overall we did the best with what we had. We have to work to immediately find the pace to Tomorrow”.

The cars are now in parc fermé and the teams will not be able to make substantial changes to the single-seaters for the rest of the weekend. This is why Leclerc did not show much optimism in view of the Saturday Sprint scheduled for tomorrow and for Sunday’s race.

“For tomorrow I think we won’t be able to do much more than we did today. Maybe we can do better on the starting laps, but I don’t think there is much margin”, concluded the Ferrari driver.

Read also: