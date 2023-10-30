The Featured time of Lechonk in Pokémon GO It will close in November, but it doesn’t hurt to prepare for what could be 60 minutes of lots of action and fun.

One of the advantages of the Niantic game is that there are many ways to capture all types of Pokémon. These include Hatching Eggs, through special evolutions, completing Raids and Dark Raids, or with events like the Festival of Lights.

Another very reliable way is with Featured Hours, which will give us the best opportunity to get hold of certain Pokémon and their evolutions. Even if you are not interested in this species, it is always a good way to farm resources with the event bonus. Here you will find everything you need to know.

Featured time of Lechonk: Date and Bonus

Coaches will be able to participate in the Lechonk Featured Time in Pokémon GO this coming November 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time). For a full hour you will be able to find Lechonk much more frequently.

The Bonus of the Lechonk Featured Time is from Double Experience per Capture. Be sure to capture as many Lechonks as you can during the course of the event to increase your Trainer level.

Lechonk in Pokémon GO: Can it be Shiny?

Before participating in the Hours of Pokémon GO highlights It is important to know if the featured Pokémon has a Shiny variant, before going out to look for it for 60 minutes.

The good news is that the Lechonk Featured Time Shiny will have a Shiny variant, although you will need to be very lucky.

The chance of finding a Shiny in Pokémon GO is only 0.2% (1 in 500), although you will have better luck during the Highlighted hours. This is because Lechonk will appear much more frequently, so more will also be generated Lechonk Shiny. If you catch Pokémon non-stop, you might come across some rare variants.

Lechonk Shiny It stands out because it is almost completely pink with the exception of the spots on the face and ears. It is much more difficult to obtain, and therefore also more valuable. Furthermore, with only 50 Candies you can evolve it to Oinkologne Shiny whether male or female.

For any questions about Shiny / Shiny Pokémon, you can always review our guide with all the probabilities of finding Shiny variants in Pokémon GO.

Tips for Lechonk Featured Time in Pokémon GO

If what you want is to make the most of the Lechonk Featured Time in Pokémon GOthe ideal is to make a series of preparations beforehand.

First of all, make sure you have enough Poké Balls to focus on capturing as many Lechonks as you find. The capture process is the same as always, but you can help yourself by using Berries to increase your chances, or simply to multiply the Candies so you can evolve it. Below you can find our guide to make better use of Berries in Pokémon GO.

A good strategy is to save Incense for the event, since its effects will be multiplied with the large number of Pokémon appearing around. It is also a good time to increase the experience gained from all those catches using Lucky Eggs.

A last (but no less important) tip is to make sure you have space available in your storage. The Lechonk Featured Time in Pokémon GO It will have you shooting non-stop, and your storage can fill up pretty quickly.

If you’re going to stop catching Lechonk halfway through the event, don’t let it be because you ran out of space.

Follow all these tips and make sure you are taking advantage of the exclusive Bonus, and you will see that it is much more worth participating in the Lechonk Featured Time in Pokémon GO. Not only because of the Pokémon itself and its Shiny variant, but because of the amount of additional Candy you can get.