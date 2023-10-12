Bonazzoli will be presented to the press tomorrow, Friday 13 October.

Lecco entrusted the bench to Emiliano Bonazzoli after the dismissal of Foschi who had brought the Lombards to Serie B after 50 years by winning the playoff against Foggia. The club officially announced today that Bonazzoli will have Andrea Malgrati as assistant coach who has been confirmed as well as the technical collaborator Francesco Nenciarini, the athletic trainer Filippo Brambilla, the goalkeeping coach Alessio Locatelli and as match analyst Riccardo Nobili. Bonazzoli will be presented to the press tomorrow, Friday 13 October.