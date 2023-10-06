The Lombard club wished a speedy recovery to the CEO of the Blucelesti who is at Galeazzi in Milan

“Calcio Lecco 1912 expresses its most sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to Patron Paolo Leonardo Di Nunno who on Thursday 5 October, following a fall, suffered a fracture of the humerus of his left arm. The CEO is hospitalized at the Galeazzi hospital in Milan.”

This is how the Bluceleste club communicated the accident that occurred to its manager today. The owner and CEO of Lecco will not be able to take part in the away match in Cosenza, and, as reported by leccochannelnews.it, he will probably have to remain out of action for a long time, due to the fracture he suffered in the company in Cormano (Milan). Di Nunno is hospitalized under green code and waiting to undergo the surgical operation scheduled for Monday: plates will be inserted in the area of ​​the affected limb, necessary to prevent the joint from moving and the injury from becoming even more serious . “I broke my arm, I’ll have to wear a plate and do rehabilitation. I will have it for two or three months,” he explained in connection before mister Foschi’s pre-Cosenza press conference.

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 9.44pm)

