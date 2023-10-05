The holders of the Primavera title will face the Greeks as part of the national champions path, which sees the respective winners of the youth championships of the various countries compete

4 October – MILAN

The “baby Champions” also opens the doors to less renowned teams. Among these is Lecce, holders of the Primavera scudetto, who under the guidance of Saverio Sticchi Damiani achieved their first historic qualification for a UEFA competition. This afternoon, at 4pm, the Giallorossi will make their debut in the “National Champions Path” of the Youth League, a sort of tournament parallel to the classic group stage, which could allow the Salento team to challenge the big European teams in the round of 16.

THE FORMULA

—

Lecce Under 19, built by Corvino and coached by Coppitelli, will play this afternoon at the home of their peers from Olympiacos, who will then travel to Puglia for the return match on 25 October. This is a real qualifying round: the loser is eliminated, while the winner will face one of Gabala SC (Azerbaijan) and Puskas Akademia FC (Hungary). The “National Champions Path”, in which Lecce participates, differs from the “UEFA Champions League Path” first of all in terms of the participant selection criteria: the first compares the teams that have triumphed in their respective national U19 championships, the second involves the youth teams of the clubs registered in the Champions League. Italy, consequently, is represented by the Primavera selections of Inter, Lazio, Milan and Napoli.

THE CROSSING

—

The distinction between the two paths persists until the round of 32. In fact, each of them is made up of 32 teams. The U19s of the clubs competing in the Champions League participate in groups identical to those of the big teams. The top-ranked teams from each group advance directly to the round of 16. The second teams, however, will have to pass through the round of 32, where they will meet the best eight of the “National Champions Path”. To reach the round of 16, therefore, Lecce would first have to overcome the two qualifying rounds, and then beat one of the runners-up in the “Champions League Path” in the play-offs.

October 4 – 8.23am

