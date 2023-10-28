The words of the protagonists of the challenge scheduled at “Via del Mare”

At the end of Lecce-Turin, a match valid for the tenth round of the Serie A championship, the granata coach Ivan Juric spoke to DAZN to comment on the match. Below are his statements.

“It was a tough and well prepared match. I’m satisfied with how we interpreted it. After the 0-1 we had excellent dominance, it’s a shame we didn’t close it but we didn’t suffer with Vanja who gave a lot of confidence with his exits, I’m very satisfied.”

Did the team loosen up after the goal? “After the goal we loosened up and dominated it. The only thing is that when you dominate like that you have to score more goals, but the team was right. We are trying new things and we are in an emergency because so many people are missing, but those who played did really well.”

His expulsion? “I think it was because I left the technical area, I wanted to recall my medical staff, certain details also count. In my opinion, mine was the right reaction, but if the referee decided like this I accept it.”

Some rumors have put you in discussion, how do you live this moment? “I am aware of the situation and the things that did not go well. We’ve made a big cut on certain things, and we’re trying to go in other directions. Already with Inter I saw a good team for 60 minutes, well today too, it wasn’t easy and Lecce were in form, but instead we won it well. We are clear-headed, both the staff and the kids.”

The calendar was difficult, now it becomes more accessible… “No, it must be said that we did not do well. Not just because the opponents were tough. I didn’t like many things. But both with Inter and today I saw good things and now we continue like this.”

How did the two strikers go? “Sanabria did very well, I liked it a lot both technically and for the sacrifices made, the recoveries and the diagonals. He means that the boy is okay”.

What needs to happen to see Radonjic back on the field? “We are making different choices right now.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Torino world without missing any updates, stay connected to Toronews to discover all the day’s news on the Granata in the championship.

October 28, 2023 (modified October 28, 2023 | 8:30 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED