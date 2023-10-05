The coach presented the match against Sassuolo

Championship eve for Lecce who after two defeats against Napoli and Juventus are looking for points. Tomorrow Sassuolo will face the Apulian team, a very delicate challenge that coach Roberto D’Aversa presented in this way in the press conference. “The black and green team lost to Monza but they could have taken the lead, they deserved to in the first half. Significant offensive potential, determined team: we have to put in an excellent performance to bring home a positive result.” D’Aversa has his own vision of the two games lost against the big league teams: “Predictable defeats. A question of the calendar. Lazio and Fiorentina were also superior, we were good. Sassuolo played two days later, we have to put something more into it “We haven’t been lucky on the calendar, but there’s no point in making controversy. It seems like we’re playing a midweek round of the Champions League. There’s no team that has been penalized like Lecce.” It is clear that D’Aversa did not appreciate his Lecce’s advance on Friday.