With a note on their official channels, Lecce announced the condition of Alexis Blin, who left the match against Napoli in the last round of Serie A injured

Bad news for Roberto D’Aversa’s Lecce, who lose Alexis Blin, one of the pillars of the Giallorossi team, for several weeks. After the injury suffered in the “Via del Mare” match against Napoli, the Salento midfielder underwent medical checks in these hours. From the instrumental tests carried out by Lecce, a partial lesion of the plantar fascia of the left foot emerged. For Alexis Blin, a stoppage of around 30-40 days, with his conditions to be monitored further in the coming weeks by the Lecce medical staff.

Lecce, Blin tile: the club’s press release

—

With a note on their official channels, Lecce announced the condition of Alexis Blin, who was injured in the match against Napoli in the last round of Serie A. “USLecce announces that the player Alexis Blin underwent an MRI this morning MRI at the Quarta Colosso Radiology Studio in Lecce, which highlighted a partial lesion of the plantar fascia on the calcaneal insertion of the left foot. The prognosis is 30/40 days” – concluded the note from Lecce, therefore forced to look for the right alternative to the midfielder for next month.