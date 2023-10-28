The statements of Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa

Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa commented to Dazn on the defeat of the Giallorossi punished by Torino at Via del Mare. “There is regret today because after a great first half, where we created a lot, we went behind at half-time. We had to take advantage of the many opportunities created and now we are here to comment on an undeserved defeat. Credit to Torino for bringing home a result full. We played a great match against a great team even if we made some mistakes. I congratulate Torino who took home the three points with minimal effort. This match serves as a lesson for us but I don’t reproach anything to the boys who like attitude they did well”