With a stellar cast, the film Leave the World Behind will be released first in theaters and then will arrive on Netflix.

Netflix releases the trailer for Leave the World Behind, the apocalyptic thriller produced by Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. In addition, it has a spectacular cast led by Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon and Ethan Hawke.

The plot of the film focuses on a married couple played by Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, who decide to spend a quiet weekend with their children in a luxurious house on Long Island. However, tranquility soon turns to chaos when the owner of the house, played by Mahershala Ali, and his daughter, played by Myha’la Herrold, appear in the middle of the night with terrifying news.

Here we leave you the trailer.

The trailer shows that the world is on the brink of collapse, and both families will have to come together and overcome their differences if they want to survive. Although the cause of the chaos is not clearly revealed, it is suggested that it could be the result of a cyberattack or other catastrophic event.

“In my line of work, you have to understand the patterns that govern the world. That can help you see the future.” She says a character in the trailer, which adds an extra layer of mystery to the plot.

Leaving the World Behind is based on the 2020 novel of the same name written by Rumaan Alam. The film was written and directed by Sam Esmail, creator of the acclaimed series “Mr. Robot”. Esmail worked closely with President Obama to develop the story and ensure it remained true to reality, despite being a work of fiction.

According to Esmail, President Obama provided valuable insight into how events could play out in real life, allowing him to balance dramatization and exaggeration while keeping the plot as realistic as possible.

Leave the world behind

Leaving the World Behind also stars Kevin Bacon as a conspiracy-obsessed construction worker, as well as Farrah Mackenzie and Charlie Evans as the children of the characters played by Roberts and Hawke.

The film will make its world premiere at AFI Fest on October 25, before hitting theaters on November 22 and finally landing on Netflix on December 8.

Do you want to see Leave the World Behind? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.