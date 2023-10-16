You may not be involved with it every day, but a landslide has happened in the leasing world. ALD Automotive and Leaseplan have been joining forces since 2022. “So what”, you might think? Well, this merger has suddenly made the company the largest leasing company in the world! That company now also has a new name; Ayvens.

What?

Get used to it, because there is a good chance that an “Ayvens” license plate holder will be on your new lease car from 2024. For the name, the company turned to design agency Dragon Rouge, which previously also did work for Petronas, Coca-Cola and co. They think Ayvens elegantly combines the words “Way”, “Advance” and “Heaven”. To make it clear that Ayvens is ready for the mobility of the future, in all its facets. Oh well, give those marketing people their keep too.

Interesting for the car/leasing fan is that Ayvens currently manages 3.4 million cars worldwide. Of these, more than 12% are already completely electric. At the moment you can still just say Leaseplan or ALD, in the second quarter of 2024 both names will be officially waved goodbye in our Belgian country. You can watch/listen to the fact that the Belgian leaders of this new company are more than stuffy accountants in our podcast below!