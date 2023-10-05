Earn rewards for Modern Warfare III, when the game launches, by tuning into Call of Duty: NEXT. The more you watch, the more items you can earn in Modern Warfare III.

Viewers who link their Activision ID to YouTube and/or Twitch will be able to earn Call of Duty: NEXT Drops for Modern Warfare III for every 20 minutes they tune in to the event.

Earn the “Robotic Gamer” emblem, “Curve Monitor” calling card, “Bot Ops” weapon charm, and “Death Upload” weapon blueprint to show other Operators that you were a part of Call of Duty: NEXT.

*Please note that while you will earn rewards for watching the Call of Duty: NEXT event on October 5, 2023, they will not be available to use in-game until the launch of Modern Warfare III on November 10, 2023.

How to get viewing rewards Call of Duty: NEXT

STEP 1: REGISTER

Create your Activision account and link your Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam account. Sign up here

STEP 2: LINK YOUR ACCOUNTS

Link your YouTube or Twitch account with Call of Duty

Link with Twitch Link with YouTube

STEP 3: EARN REWARDS

Watch live on your preferred platform while logging in with a linked account to earn rewards. Twitch: After meeting the unlock requirements, you must claim your reward here. *Open to eligible regions.