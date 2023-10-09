A new week has begun and we are celebrating, since Guillermo del Toro, the popular and talented Mexican director, is celebrating his birthday. Because of this, we wanted to make a small list in which we will take a tour of his most important moments related to video games.

It is worth mentioning that the following points include not very pleasant situations, appearances in a very special title and even statements that have made the Mexican one of the most beloved personalities of the players.

5. The cancellation of Silent Hills by Konami

One of the saddest moments between Guillermo del Toro and video games was when Konami canceled Silent Hills, a very promising project that would involve the Mexican director and Hideo Kojima.

However, and in response to the company’s decision, the person responsible for films such as The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth declared that he would not get involved in any project related to video games again.

The game fell by the wayside

4. Cursing Konami is now a tradition

It’s been just over 9 years since PT’s fateful story. Since then, Guillermo del Toro has been responsible for devoting a few words to Konami on a recurring basis to show his anger and disappointment over the controversial decision.

On August 12, the director wanted to open the wound once again and took the opportunity to curse the developer thanks to a publication in X by Geoff Keighley, where del Toro proceeded to curse Konami in archaic English to say the following: “Ah. .. Konami… what are you saying? Irrumabo, Konamitus.”

That was the dedication of the man from Guadalajara

3. The appearance in Death Stranding

After the sad news of Silent Hills, players had to wait about 4 years to see a collaboration between Guillermo del Toro and Hideo Kojima, since the latter invited the Mexican to appear in Death Stranding, his first game after his departure from Konami. Thanks to this, del Toro lent his appearance to become Deadman, one of Bridges’ doctors.

This is how the Mexican looked in the game

2. The answer to whether he directed a Gears of War installment

Guillermo del Toro is a specialist in giving statements that always attract attention. One of them was completely unexpected and funny when he was asked if he was in charge of directing a new installment of Gears of War, to which he responded by denying it and took the opportunity to say that he has the physique of a “God of video games.”

You can see the video at this link.

DEL TORO responding to the rumor

1. Guillermo del Toro said that video games are art

For many years it has been discussed whether video games can be classified as art and the debate continues today. However, the Mexican director drew attention when he recently assured that this type of entertainment should be considered as such.

Of course his message caused controversy and there is a large part of the community that agrees and another that does not, but this situation confirmed that the Mexican sees the potential and recognizes everything that has been achieved in the video game industry.

WILLIAM DEL TORO, NORMAN REEDUS AND HIDEO KOJIMA

For the latter and all his great work, at LEVEL UP we wish Guillermo del Toro a very happy birthday.

What is your favorite Mexican moment? Tell us in the comments.

