Clarification during the night with Pioli after the reaction to the substitution. There is a prosecutor’s case, with father Antonio still the protagonist

Luca Bianchin

31 October – MILAN

For once, deceleration matters more than acceleration. Rafa Leao left the pitch on Sunday evening with the air of a man ready to challenge the world (or at least the gentleman in the black t-shirt who coaches Milan) to a duel. Rafa, however, upon substitution, came out from the short side of the pitch and, along the way from the corner kick to the bench, was cooled by Adli, who held him back, and by Florenzi, who must have said convincing words to him. Be that as it may, Leao in front of Pioli only asked “why? Why?” and in the night, between the post-match and the return trip to Milan, he clarified with his coach. Pioli gave him the explanations of the change and the case did not arise. However, one clear fact remains: Leao has never been seen so nervous. If you add that Rafa hasn’t scored for almost 40 days – a goal quarantine – and receives criticism never experienced in his career, it becomes clear: Leao is not the player Milan was waiting for and he is experiencing a very difficult moment. Let’s say an autumn crisis.

THE PRESSURE

Yes, but what’s happening? Understanding the thoughts of a potential phenomenon like Leao is not easy. However, something can definitely be explained, starting from two factors. One known, one not. The first big theme is pressure. Leao has never experienced such high expectation. Milan signed him to a five-year contract in June, which makes him the highest-paid player on the team and one of the highest-paid in the league. The contract includes a complex bonus system, but for this season – and ideally for the next – Leao will earn a figure close to 7 million per championship. For the club, an investment of around 45 million in total for the five-year period 2023-2028, assuming and obviously not granting that Rafa remains with the Rossoneri for five years. In that negotiation, Leao asked for the number 10, which promptly arrived with the departure of Brahim Diaz. And the number in football is not just a graphic sign. Result: in two months Rafa went from being a strong player with a normal shirt to the label of designated leader, symbol of the team in the world, number 10 like Rivera and Gullit. Even he, who normally plays lightly and without worries, feels the expectations rising game after game, from one missed goal to the next.

DAD AND THE TWO AGENTS

The other factor is very personal and takes us back to the spring, when Leao got through the – very complex – negotiations for the renewal, with two agents on the field and his entire family involved. The protagonists are the same. Jorge Mendes, Rafa’s historic agent; Ted Dimvula, French agent with whom Leao signed a power of attorney valid until February 2024; dad Antonio, who is almost an assistant agent for Rafa. Leao has been struggling in recent weeks. Mendes is logically apprehensive: he aims to arrive in February, when the agreement between 10 and Dimvula expires, to take control of the operations. Dimvula, supported by his father Antonio, instead wants to renew that agreement to become Leao’s prosecutor in all respects. And, if a footballer can be tough with an agent, it is not so easy to be tough with a father.

NO EVOLUTION

The field reflects all this. Leao puts together modest matches, with a couple of flashes and several bad choices. Some champion play but also several unscripted, unsolicited attempts: the heel against Newcastle, the lob attempt in Naples. Baroque curls, lots of them. Concreteness, little. Thus Leao is a potentially phenomenal player but paradoxically one-dimensional: his best actions are similar and Rafa is almost never dangerous with his head, with a movement without the ball towards the goal, with a shot from far away. He still has a lot of time to improve but at the moment he is not evolving.

IS IT NOT IBRA?

Milan tries to manage all this. In the past, Paolo Maldini has often defended him publicly and in private has alternated between sympathetic speeches and harsh criticism. Giorgio Furlani is now a point man for Rafa but rebuilding the balance is not easy. And so, one might think that Leao would do well to have a friend-adviser at his side, someone who can give him technical suggestions and look at him badly when needed, someone with high-level experience, perhaps used to withstanding the pressure of the media and critics. Got it, right? Starts with Z.

October 31, 2023 (modified October 31, 2023 | 10:58)

