The striker couldn’t stomach the draw at Dortmund: “We have to learn from this match and think about the next one”

More could have been done. Rafa Leao knows this well, for whom the 0-0 draw with Dortmund is as close as the one against Newcastle. “We are not happy with this draw. We also played a similar match against Newcastle, failing to prevail despite the opportunities. We didn’t start very well, but we controlled the game for large stretches. For what we did, we didn’t deserve the draw. Certainly we lacked concreteness in front of goal.”

And now the path in the Champions League is becoming more complicated for Milan, who have not yet found their way to scoring. For this reason the Portuguese wants to see a change of direction from the next one: “Paris? We are Milan and we go there to win, while respecting our opponents. Winning there is important for our objective which is qualification”.