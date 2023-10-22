The two forwards have a great relationship off the pitch. They even recorded a song together, as revealed by McKennie. For them Milan-Juve will go beyond the match

The first will be on the pitch from the start. The second perhaps not, but it is likely that he will find space during the ongoing race. Milan-Juve will also be Rafa Leao against Moise Kean, opponents on the pitch and great friends off it, with more than a few passions in common beyond the ball. The big match at San Siro will pit them against each other in a challenge that for them is worth more than the three points. And it will last longer than the usual 90 minutes.

That friends will be friends, despite everything, was also sung by Queen. “Friends Will Be Friends”, 1980s. Sunday will go more or less like this. The two have faced each other four times in their careers, always in Serie A. Things went better for the Portuguese, who scored two draws in the championship year and two victories in the last season. However, the personal balance needs to be reviewed for both, without goals and assists in past matches. Off the pitch, however, it’s a different story, as also clarified by social media. For example, one of the latest posts shared on Instagram by the Rossoneri number 10 features a series of photos with the Juventus player, flanked by an emblematic writing: “A little is enough for us”.

Those who are more attentive might then think of a Juve-Lazio from the 2021-22 season, a farewell evening for the Bianconeri for Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala. That May 16th Rafa was also at the Stadium, a guest for an evening in Turin at the invitation of his friend Moise. Not exactly something on the agenda, but a genuine gesture that goes beyond the boundaries of the field. A few months ago, the two also spent New Year’s Eve together, welcoming 2023 with a bang also in the company of McKennie and Saelemaekers. And it is very likely that in the summer some WhatsApp escaped to comment on the transfer rumours, when Milan had made two considerations about the Italian in the casting for the striker who ultimately brought Jovic to Milan.

music and fashion

Another couple of connections close the picture. The first plays on fashion, a great passion shared between colorful hats, sparkling watches and flashy chains. The other on music, the common thread that links Kean and Leao from Turin to Milan. The genre chosen by both is rap, character photography. Rafa released his second album “My Life in Each Verse” in July (after the first, entitled “Beginning”), Moise was the protagonist a few years ago of “Drip The Money Freestyle”, featuring with the Piedmontese artist Boro Boro . Question of connections. The same ones reiterated a few days ago by Weston McKennie, as their great music fan, who revealed another curiosity to Dazn: “When I’m at home and I’m not tired I start writing, then I call my best friend who is a producer and we do our thing together. I want to become an author. I also have a song with Leao and Kean. One day when we were free we went to Milan to record.” This also happens in today’s football. May Milan-Juve be played to the rhythm of music.

