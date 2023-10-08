In these times when the expectation generated by video games is measured, to a large extent, by the extension they have, that is, how wide their map is, it is most likely that one of the conversations about the future and highly anticipated ‘GTA VI’ is how extensive it is going to be. Or rather, how extensive it will be compared to its predecessor.

It’s normal: we live in times in which the duration of games is valued above almost any other consideration. If a title does not reach thirty hours it is considered a “minor” production, and that has led us to tons of junk games with dozens of secondary missions that interest no one and, in general, titles that could function as round adventures. They have to live intensely in a couple of afternoons, but they become stagnant mastodons because of the players’ need to be entertained for too many days.

But whether that is fair or not, whether that makes sense or not, is another matter. The truth is that this is how it is, and that is why the possibility of measuring the extent of a new ‘GTA VI’ map is one of the fans’ favorite hobbies until there is an official statement from Rockstar on the matter. With all the leaks and rumors that the game has unleashed, the most dedicated are putting all the resources at their disposal to guess how long it will spread. And to no one’s surprise, it looks like it’s going to be big, much bigger than ‘GTA V’.

For example, the YouTube account ‘Pyre realm gaming’ has exposed in its latest video the calculations that, after the latest leaks, have led the community to assume that the ‘GTA VI’ map will be more than twice as large as expected. which was ‘GTA V’. This is a logical decision taking into account not only the technical improvements in consoles and computers that will accommodate the game but also the evolution of the franchise and industry trends.

Some so much, others so little

It is curious that meanwhile, as we were talking about this week, a franchise as notorious and successful as ‘Assassin’s Creed’ has decided in its latest installment, ‘Mirage’, to significantly reduce the extent of the map and, with it, the duration of the game. game (from the approximately 60 hours on average that sandbox-type titles usually have, this time it goes to about 20). A countercurrent decision that remains to be seen if it is economically profitable (because possibly, game expenses have decreased theirs).

But the truth is that the new ‘Assassin’s Creed’, as we say in our analysis, is a game driven by the protagonist’s story, not a typical sandbox with role-playing elements, where the configuration of the character’s abilities shape the game. to a story to suit the player. That doesn’t usually happen in ‘GTA’, where total freedom is paramount, and exploration and the discovery of surprises are as basic as the plot skeleton.

Therefore, The value of a ‘GTA’ increases the larger the map and there are more things to do in it. Although proportionally what also increases is the risk that filler missions and content generated to take up space will abound. Without a doubt, the talent of a studio will be well reflected in its ability to fill hundreds of hours with quality content. Rockstar, luckily, has ‘GTA Online’ experience and literally years of generating content, missions and rewards for its huge community.

At the moment we can only conjecture, but it would be positive for all video game fans to consider whether we do not sometimes give more importance to quantity than quality (and that assuming, as it cannot be otherwise, that quality ‘ GTA VI’ will be more than enough). You know, that hateful phrase “for x amount of euros I deserve x hours of gaming”. In this case, the amount is measured in virtual kilometers, but… is that what video games are really about?

