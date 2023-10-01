Today we continue receiving news from Final Fantasy. They correspond with news of a remake of the next installment for new platforms.

According to what was shared, Square Enix He does not have these plans for now. Video game leaker NateDrake has stated on the Famiboards forums that Square Enix has no immediate plans to bring its excellent remake of Final Fantasy VII to other video game platforms. Both the original Final Fantasy VII Remake and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation platforms, with Rebirth being a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

NateDrake explained that could eventually happen on other platforms, but based on what you’ve heard, Square Enix isn’t planning it right now. “The FF7 Remake is not a current plan. Could it happen eventually? Clear. Is this an active plan at this time? No. A Switch 2 release exists in the same way as one for Xbox. If Square wants it, they can do it, but there is no such plan at present.”

What is your opinion? We read you in the comments.

Via.