After launching several new Switch Lite models, Nintendo would be preparing a good battery of offers and promotions for the Black Friday and the Christmas campaign. A new one has been leaked pack de Nintendo Switch OLED with a reduced price game that will have a discount of more than €100 in Europe.

As reported car car-only, a well-known leaker of hardware and video games, Nintendo wants to hit hard in the final stretch of the year. To do this, it has prepared a console, game and subscription pack (valued at 418 €) which includes the following:

Nintendo Switch OLED console with Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con (349,99 €).

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code (59,99 €).

Individual 3-Month Subscription for Nintendo Switch Online (7,99 €).

According to the information offered, this pack will be released on sale November 20, 2023 At a price of 349 € in Europe and $349 in the United States. However, there will be stores that will lower their price even further, to the point of lowering it to just over €310. Whatever the case, we are talking about a discount that can range from €69 to almost €110.

Nintendo has not made the official announcement yet, although billbil-kun’s information can practically be considered a confirmation. We will remain waiting to see what prices are observed in Spain and what discounts the stores offer in this curioso pack de Switch OLED. Will we see any with Super Mario Bros Wonder?

