Daredevil: Born Again appears to have made a number of additions to the cast, as a US Copyright Office listing reveals plans for Bullet

Daredevil: Born Again remains perhaps the most anticipated MCU television series. Unfortunately, everything indicates that it will arrive a little later than we would have liked. Everything indicates that it will not be released until early 2025.

We had hoped it would premiere sometime in 2024, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes put an end to that idea, as filming stopped several months ago. While the writers have since returned to work, the actors remain on strike.

However Marvel Studios recently filed a series of trademarks with the US Copyright Office and with it a cast list confirming some expected returns, and some interesting revelations.

The roster includes Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk, Nikki M James as Kirsten McDuffie, Clark Johnson as Cherry and Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera.

New characters

But that’s not all as it has also been revealed that Arty Froushan will play Buck Cashman.

In the comics, he was a United States government agent who conducted covert activities and had the highest level of security clearance an agent of his status could have. He fell under the Kingpin’s influence and, as a result, ended up facing the Man Without Fear.

On the other hand, Genneya Walton will play a character named BB Urich. The character will turn out to be the niece of reporter Ben Urich from the Netflix Daredevil series who was killed by Kingpin Will he seek to avenge his uncle’s death? So far we have only met Phil Urich, Ben’s nephew through the Spider-man comics, where he became the fourth Green Goblin, known as the Goblin King. Taking into account how tangled the rights of the wall-crawler characters are, we doubt that BB Urich will take on that role.

We also discovered that Michael Gandolfini has been cast as Daniel Blade, a character of whom we have not been able to find references in the Marvel comics so we will have to wait for the premiere of the series to discover what role he will have in it.

Synopsis

Finally, we discover a brief synopsis of the series: “Rivals Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) try to leave behind their darker alter-egos to serve the people of New York only for their pasts to become they catch them. It depends on them. In the first episode of the series we are reintroduced to the world of Daredevil.”

Daredevil: Born Again will be a loose sequel to its predecessor on Netflix, so it will be worth keeping an eye on how Marvel Studios handles this.

‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ has seemingly been delayed until 2025. (credits to our friend @ScarletWitchUpd). pic.twitter.com/H6hlSv9aMZ — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) October 6, 2023

Are you looking forward to Daredevil: Born again coming to Disney+? Leave us in the comments what you think.