“The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is given in recognition of the discovery and development of quantum dots, which are nanoparticles so small that their size controls their properties,” the academy wrote in an email, according to the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

But Johan Akvist, head of the academy’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry committee, told Reuters: “It is a mistake by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Our meeting starts at 07:30 GMT, so no decision has been made yet. The winners have not been chosen.”

This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry is scheduled to be announced at 09:45 GMT.

The Aftonbladet daily newspaper published a copy of the academy’s email, which named the winners as Monje G. Boundy and Lewis E. Bruce and Alexei I. Ekimov.

The award, which dates back more than a century, is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth $990,019.