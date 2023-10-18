The League of Legends Worlds 2023 will start its main phase soon, so here we bring you all the information you need to keep in mind so as not to miss any match in this World Cup that looks exciting.

League of Legends and Riot Games celebrate the most important annual event in the esports industry for a month. The Worlds 2023 They have already started and this week the “main event” begins where the best teams in the world will fight to achieve glory.

Summoner’s Rift dresses up to welcome the best League of Legends squads after a year full of regional competitions. The World Cup begins, but it does so with a good number of refreshing changes.

After a Play-In phase where the minor leagues have fought to earn a place with the big leagues, now it’s time for the best. During the next few weeks we will have the best quality League of Legends almost daily, so you can’t miss it.

The Chinese, Korean, European, North American and Vietnamese leagues will clash to claim victory. Each majority region has led the Worlds 2023 from South Korea to its four best teams, with the exception of the Americans (three teams) and the Vietnamese with a single representative.

Worlds 2023 dates

As we said, the Play-In has already taken place, so The new Swiss phase will start on October 19. From October 19 to 23 and from October 26 to 29, this new qualifying format will be held at the KBS Arena in Seoul.

From here we will move on to the quarterfinals, which will be held from November 2 to 5. The four best teams will compete in the semi-finals on October 11 and 12 and Sajik Indoor Gymnasium de Busan.

Finally, The grand final of these League of Legends Worlds 2023 can be enjoyed on November 19 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Who will be the contending teams for the Summoner’s Cup?

Swiss phase schedules and teams

At the moment, we already have everything ready for one of the most exciting phases of this competition. The teams that will face each other in this first phase have already been established and the schedules have been set.

Although it is important to highlight that only the matches of the first day have been established, since the rest depends on the results of this. We will update each confrontation. We leave you all the information:

Schedules and teams for the games on October 19

T1 (LCK) contra Team Liquid (LCS): 07:00 (Spanish peninsular time) Cloud9 (LCS) contra MAD Lions (LEC): 08:00 (Spanish peninsular time) Gen.G (LCK) contra GAM Esports (VCS): 09:00 (Spanish peninsular time) JD Gaming (LPL) contra Team BDS (LEC): 10:00 (Spanish peninsular time) G2 Esports (LEC) vs. Dplus Kia (LCK): 11:00 (Spanish peninsular time) NRG (LCS) contra Weibo Gaming (LPL): 12:00 (Spanish peninsular time) Fnatic (LEC) vs. LNG Esports (LPL): 1:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) Bilibili Gaming (LPL) contra KT Rolster (LCK): 2:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Swiss format explained

As you have seen, things have changed a little compared to other years, since now groups of four teams have not been established before moving on to the traditional knockout phases of the playoffs.

Instead, Riot Games has established a Swiss format which is based on a very interesting system with a single match per day for each team of the 16 present. The operation of the new table will be updated as the teams lose or win.

That is, all teams compete on the first day. Those who win their opening match will move into the 1-0 bracket. Those who lose 0-1. The eight winners will face each other by draw, dividing the group into 2-0 and 1-1. Below the table, the losers of the first day will face each other and could end up 1-1 or 0-2.

Each team will be established with those who have the same number of wins and losses. Losing three games takes you out of the Swiss phase forever. The goal of every team is to win three games and be one of the eight teams that reach the quarterfinals.

How to watch the League of Legends World Cup

If you don’t want to miss anything about these 2023 Worlds, know that there are different ways to watch the competition live via broadcast. The Riot Games channel on Twitch will broadcast all the matches, but there are more options.

The broadcasts in Spanish are carried out by LVP and its team of commentators and by Ibai, who has been chosen as the official co-streamer of League of Legends for these World Cups in South Korea. So now you know, you can choose different ways, both in Twitch.

Who do you expect to win the cup this time? Korea, China or perhaps this is the year of our beloved Europe? And what is more important… Will Riot Games broadcast any preview of the new season of Arcane? The Netflix series is now officially canon.