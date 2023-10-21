Riot Games has announced a new digital band for League of Legends known as Heartsteel whose first single will be available very soon

Riot Games has a new musical group that League of Legends players are looking forward to. Announced this week, Heartsteel is an in-universe band made up of six different champions, and while we haven’t heard anything from the group yet, that will change soon when the first single called “Paranoia” is released on October 23rd.

As for Heartsteel’s preferred musical style, Riot says it’s a “genre-bending” group, but it has some clear rap and K-Pop influences given that EXO vocalist Baekhyun and others like rapper Cal Scruby , based in Los Angeles, lend their voices and musical talent to the characters.

Who makes up Heartsteel?

The new group of League of legends is made up of several champions: Ezreal on vocals, Kayn as rapper and instrumentalist, Aphelios as instrumentalist and songwriter, K’Sante as co-leader and vocalist, Sett as the other co-leader and rapper, and Uno as producer. In this group, Baekhyun is Ezreal, ØZI is Sett, Tobi Lou is K’Sante, and Cal Scruby is Kayn.

This week we got our first look at the group along with the reveal of an artwork showing what the champions will look like in Heartsteel. The League music community has long been asking when champions like Ezreal and Aphelios would be added to a boy band group, so while their inclusion in Heartsteel was inevitable, the rest of the champions chosen to be part of the group have the same sense.

Riot hasn’t officially announced Heartsteel skins yet, but musical groups K/DA, Pentakill, and True Damage are a good indication of what’s to come.

How to listen to “Paranoia”

Heartsteel’s name is inspired by the tank item of the same name, and “Paranoia” is a single that people may also recognize as the name of Nocturne’s ultimate, although the creepy jungler isn’t involved with the group at all. . Anyway, you’ll be able to hear Heartsteel very soon when the song drops on October 23rd.

Ahead of that release, Riot confirmed that it will be available on Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer with options to save the song so you can listen to it as soon as it’s available. A music video will accompany the single, although no information has yet been shared regarding plans for a full album following this single.