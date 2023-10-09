A debate about the mental health problems that some players’ fanaticism for certain titles can generate has been generated on Reddit due to the unusual publication of a League of League player. The player has expressed his dissatisfaction with the elimination of the Arena mode, which was deactivated last August 28 by Riot and has described his mental/emotional state after this measure as being “depressed.”

While player discontent is not uncommon, this post has drawn attention for its more serious tone. The player mentions that “since Riot removed Arena, I have noticed a serious decline in my mental well-being,” and that for this reason he goes once a week to treat his depression with a therapist. To whom he has not wanted to admit that everything is due to his addiction to the League of Legends mode, and he only mentions that his condition is due to “the death of a family member.” This has generated a number of reactions in the thread, with some users expressing understanding and others questioning the veracity of the story.

You can read: League of Legends addict “sold” his blood for a few dollars to buy pizza and soda to sit and play non-stop

LEGAL ADVICE AND QUESTIONS

The player asks, “How do I explain that my life isn’t the same without the hustle and bustle of the 2v2 battlefield?” to which some respond, “Tell them that you think the cause of your depression is that a game company is eliminating their favorite way to play. Then ask them if they want you to go into detail or not.” or that “Normies like a therapist can’t understand the struggles of a League of Legends player. You should fire her and find a better listener.” While the most critical ask him to seek help for her withdrawal problem and to rest.

And on a possible lawsuit against Riot Games for damages for removing a game mode “I hope that last part about suing Riot over a game mode is a joke because no, that probably won’t hold up in court, they’re not responsible for people’s reaction to a game mode that was declared from the beginning to be temporary.”, so suing is not seen as a real thing and you may also need to discuss this with your therapist.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord