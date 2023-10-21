Suara.com – PSMS Medan continues to finalize its preparations ahead of the match against Sriwijaya FC in the final match of the first round of the Indonesian League 2 season 2023/2024 Group 1, which will be held at Teladan Stadium in Medan on Monday (23/10).

PSMS coach, Miftahudin Mukson, said that his team was focusing on finalizing their strategy to deal with the aggressiveness of opposing players.

He also considered the previous two matches against Semen Padang and PSPS Riau as important lessons, where PSMS was only able to get two points from these two matches.

“Preparations continue to be finalized, especially strategies to deal with the aggressiveness of opposing players later,” said PSMS coach Miftahudin Mukson in Medan, Saturday.

The draw results in these two matches became evaluation material for the coaching team in preparation for facing Sriwijaya FC. Miftahudin said that the strategy and match plan had been strengthened by the players’ good fitness levels.

According to Miftahudin, the change in the PSMS team that occurred when he took over as coach compared to when he was still managed by Ridwan Saragih, was that he would play the most prepared players when facing Sriwijaya FC.

“Previously, we learned a lot, we got an evaluation and we have improved it, hopefully it will run smoothly. The physical readiness of the players, until today we have had high intensity, there are no problems,” he said.

Asked how much the PSMS Medan players had changed when he managed them compared to when they were still managed by Ridwan Saragih, Miftahudin said he would field the players who were best prepared to face the next match.

“Because I prepared the team until the last second of training. Whoever is the most prepared I will play. I prepare all the players, we will field the most prepared ones,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Sriwijaya FC coach, Yusuf Prasetiyo, thinks that PSMS Medan still has a fast style of play even in away matches. He realized that playing at PSMS’ home ground would be a tough challenge.