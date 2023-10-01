Denpasar Voice – Persib Bandung successfully defeated Persita Tangerang with a score of 5-0 in the 2023/2024 League 1 continuation, Sunday (1/10/2023).

Not only that, Bobotoh’s favorite bomber, David da Silva, successfully scored a hat trick in that match.

Since the referee blew the whistle, Persib Bandung immediately pounded Persita Tangerang’s defense.

Maung Bandung successfully scored a goal in the ninth minute. David Da Silva headed the ball from a corner kick sent by Edo Febriansyah.

Even though they were superior, Bojan Hodak’s men still appeared to be attacking. David Da Silva scored his second goal again in the 48th minute after completing Ciro Alves’ pass.

Only three minutes later, Da Silva broke into Persita’s goal for the third time and the score became 4-0. Da Silva’s hat trick this time was the final completion of the collaboration previously carried out by Ciro and Marc Klok.

Winning 5-0 over Persita Tangerang made Bobotoh cheer. As seen on the comments page of the Persib Instagram account, Bobotoh sent his congratulations and was amazed by the performance of David da Silva who successfully scored a hat trick.

Several Bobotohs even asked management to immediately secure the player’s contract worth IDR 3.48 billion. As reported by transfermarkt, David da Silva’s contract with Persib Bandung will end at the end of December 2023.

“DDS HATTRICK COOOKKK,” commented the account @elakartika__

“DDS REFUSED TO OUT,” commented the account @fakkball

“DDS mode is asking for a contract extension, Gacoorrr,” commented the account @ sendiferdi_

“David Otw Extends Contract,” commented the account @bagasswwe. (*/Ana AP)