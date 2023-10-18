Giorgia Meloni at the Coldiretti Village (photo Lapresse)

Le Monde against Meloni: “Her policies worry investors”

There is an article that this morning some managers in Milan read, commented on and then kept with pleasure. It is a piece published in Le Monde with the emblematic title: “Giorgia Meloni’s politics worries investors”. This is the second attack in the space of a month that the foreign press has dedicated to the prime minister after that of the Financial Times. At the time it was said that “the strong powers” were trying to overturn the prime minister using the weapon of the spread and increasingly nervous markets. So much so that the minister himself Giancarlo Giorgetti was quick to say that he was afraid more the judgment of investors than that of Europe.



But now the question is a little different. Under the magnifying glass of In Le Monde, in fact, Italy’s “historical” evils are over, first and foremost the public debt. We start from some obvious facts, namely that ours is the second heaviest burden in Europe after the Greek one (in relation to GDP) or after the German one (if we look at the absolute value). But some broadsides also arrive from Paris. “It’s not a crisis yet, but the honeymoon is now over. In the last two months, the financial markets’ mistrust towards Giorgia Meloni’s government has returned to silence.” in fact we read it in Le Monde, which then recalls how BTP yields reached 5% at the beginning of the month. Then there is a second broadside, the day after the presentation of the Budget Law. Le Monde, in fact, censures the government’s choice to raise the deficit above the 3% threshold for 2024 too, albeit (they point out maliciously) a tenth of a point less than in France.

But then Le Monde focuses on what is the real objective of the Milanese top managers, those big names in finance in grisaille who perhaps looked on with sympathy, initially, at the advent of Giorgia Meloni but who are now starting to look at her with suspicion. Why? The first snag – we read in the article – came in August, when the Italian government suddenly announced a one-off 40% tax on banks’ ‘excess profits’, taking observers by surprise. Italian banks immediately collapsed on the stock market and the government quickly had to backtrack, eventually reducing the additional tax by half compared to the announcement iinitial.

Le Monde’s assumption is that the prime minister and her government have abandoned initial prudence to launch into higher spending (see the deficit) and in an attempt to take measures that are unpopular for finance but have an impact on public opinion. Finally, the last assault: “a new law on corporate governance, which exposes the meanness that sometimes exists in Italian capitalism” we read in Le Monde. This highly technical law, which is supposed to thwart competition from foreign stock exchanges, was diverted from its initial goal this summer when it passed the Senate. They were introduced some amendments that strengthen the power of minority shareholders.

“The Italian press saw in it – we read again in Le Monde – echoes of the epic battle between the bank Mediobanca e the insurer Generali on the one hand, and two of its main shareholders on the other, Francesco Caltagirone and the billionaire’s successors Leonardo Del Vecchiowho died in 2022. The pressure groups have clearly intervened, and this is not a good signal about the way Italian laws are made”, complains Luca Enriques, a specialist in governance issues at the University of Oxford. After a long arm of iron, on Tuesday 10 October the majority of these amendments were withdrawn”. The question is: why does a newspaper like Le Monde enter so quickly into the affairs of the government and of a sovereign country? The certainty is that the moves of the executive are examined very carefully. And the impression is that this will continue for a long time to come.



