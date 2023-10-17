After the magnificent and exciting Centenary edition of the 24h of Le Mans ended a few months ago, with the historic victory achieved by the Ferrari 499P, preparations are already underway for the 2024 event.

Work on the Circuit de la Sarthe began shortly after the checkered flag was shown on 11 June and in the following weeks the workers worked hard to resurface the stretch that goes from the ‘Mulsanne’ curve to the ‘Mulsanne’ curve. Arnage’.

In fact, the fund had not been repaired since 2005 and from next year the protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship will find 1900 meters completely new thanks to an investment of €260,000 by the ‘Syndicat Mixte des 24 Heures du Mans’, i.e. the the organization that deals with the French route.

But this is not the only news in recent days because fans who want to attend the event on 12-16 June 2024 will be able to start purchasing tickets for what will be the fourth round of the World Cup in a month’s time.

Preparation for the race on the starting grid

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The date of the first opening of free sales for all is Wednesday 15 November, preceded on 7 November by a three-day pre-emption phase for members of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

To make the purchase, simply register on the event website or go to the sales points appointed by the ACO. The ‘Green Ticket’ discount will also be renewed in 2024, with a 10% reduction for those who travel to the circuit with a hybrid, electric and low CO2 emission vehicle, but also for those who use car rental from affiliated companies and those who instead he will prefer public transport or the bicycle.

In the next season there will be new protagonists of the WEC such as Lamborghini, BMW, Alpine and Isotta Fraschini, so the show will certainly increase and will probably be even higher than that of 2023.

That’s why, taking into account this year’s full house, the ACO is working to improve several aspects for the benefit of spectators, such as more closely monitored access to the grandstands and the study of setting up new additional camping areas.

Racing action

Photo by: Marc Fleury

The entrance ticket for the race week is priced at €115 (€104 for the Green Ticket) and the number of vouchers that can be purchased at the same time will be limited to a maximum of 6 standard tickets, 4 for ACO members (of including 2 at a reduced price) and 2 tickets with the Green Ticket discount (not combinable with other tickets).

Furthermore, the ACO has committed to donating €1 for each ticket to ‘Mécénat Chirurgie Cardiaque’, a charity with which it has collaborated for over 10 years.

All information is available on the website: https://www.24h-lemans.com/en/tickets-2024.