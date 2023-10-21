Cool Racing is the last team to secure an invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

The French team won the LMP3 Class title of the European Le Mans Series, which ended yesterday with the 4h of Portimao, therefore it earned the chance to race the 92nd edition of the French classic with an Oreca 07-Gibson in LMP2.

The team directed by Nicolas Lapierre joins the others who had purchased an entry ticket to take part in the event valid for the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which will be held next June 14-16.

Also in LMP2 will be George Kurtz, winner of the ‘Jim Trueman Award’ in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for what he did this year at the wheel of the APR Oreca 07 designed by Crowdstrike.

IMSA also awarded Brendan Iribe, who will therefore have a guaranteed place on the LMGT3 grid with Inception Racing for being present – presumably aboard the McLaren – having received the ‘Bob Akin Award’.

Finally, Pure Rxcing also arrived in LMGT3 having won the Bronze Cup title with the Porsche 911 GT3 R 992 in the GT World Challenge Europe.

Now all that remains is to wait for the result of the Asian Le Mans Series, which takes place in February, to have the complete list of guests invited to the 24h, whose list of participants will be published later after the selection made by the FIA ​​and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, obviously including all those registered for the entire FIA ​​WEC season.