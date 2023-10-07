“Whoever touches a doctor must go to jail.” The infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti returns to the attack in Rome against the immunologist Francesco Le Foche who was hit by a patient. Le Foche is hospitalized at Umberto I. “Those who foment hatred towards doctors on social media must also be punished, those who laugh and rejoice at the attack on Le Foche must be hit with very severe penalties. It is very serious that those who -vax claim what happened to their colleague”, Bassetti tells Adnkronos Salute.

Like Le Foche, Bassetti was one of the well-known faces among doctors for his interventions on TV during the Covid pandemic. The director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa has long been targeted by anti-vaxers, who have targeted him with threats. The professor also found himself at the center of a couple of high-risk situations.

“There is a climate of absurd and unjustified hatred towards health workers. Now certain, exemplary and very severe penalties. A functioning state contrasts its presence with violence and must defend its health workers”, remarks the hospital’s director of infectious diseases San Martino polyclinic in Genoa.

Le Foche attacked in his study

Le Foche, 66, was attacked by a man who believed he had been treated badly. The doctor, according to information released yesterday, “is in critical condition but not in danger of life”, says Umberto I where the immunologist is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the maxillofacial surgery department with a cranial-facial trauma, fracture of the left orbital floor and nasal septum.

The attacker, a 36-year-old, on the afternoon of October 5th shortly before 6pm showed up at the doctor’s office in Via Po in Rome and violently beat the doctor, reducing him to the point of dying. He told the police who intervened on the scene that he had a spinal infection and that he was convinced that the doctor had made the wrong treatment and medications. For this reason he hit him with his bare hands, seriously injuring him. The 36-year-old Roman was arrested for attempted murder.