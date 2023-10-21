In our LCDE 221 podcast we offer you some October recommendations such as Three Jokers, the work of Geoff Jhons and Jason Fabok published by ECC Editions

From now on you can listen to the two hundred and eleventh program of His house. Once again we have come together to recommend some current works with which you can enjoy your leisure time.

Comic recommendations:

–Tres Jokersof Geoff Johns y Jason Fabok (ECC Editions)

–The Warsaw Insurgentof Jean-Pierre Pécau y Dragan Paunovic (Cartem Comics)

–The Cambridge Fiveof Valérie Lemaire y Olivier Neuray (Cartem Comics)

–Guardians of the Galaxyof Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing y Kev Walker (Panini Comics)

–Alvar Mayorof Carlos Trillo y Enrique Breccia (Dolmen Editorial)

Book recommendations:

–Sourdough (and other stories)of Angela Slatter (Dilating minds)

–Lanzaof Nicola Griffith (Sleepover)

–The enlightened manof Brandon Sanderson (Nova)

Movie recommendations:

–The creator

Series recommendations:

–Only murders in the building (Hulu)

