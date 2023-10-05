The goal scored by Pedro at the end against Celtic takes him to the podium of the oldest Biancocelesti scorers in Europe: the ranking

And to think it was arrived amid general skepticism with the label of the player whose parable is in an irrecoverable downward phase. More than two years later Pedro changed everyone’s minds, without exception, still confirming itself among the elite of European football. The late goal at Celtic Park gives the Lazio the first 3 points in this Champions League, condemning the hosts to the hell of a second consecutive defeat. The decisive goal scored by the Canarian, in addition to its absolute importance in this European journey, puts Pedro in another special ranking entirely white and blue.

At 36 years 2 months and 6 days the Spanish champion has forcefully entered the ranking of the oldest scorers in Lazio in the various European competitions. Pedro not only fits into this ranking, but also places himself on the podium. The goal against Celtic it earned him the bronze medal. The medal ofsilver is by Paolo Di Canio who scored the goal in the Intertoto Tournament at 37 years and 18 days in the match against Marseille. Di Canio who would also have the record of Lazio’s oldest goalscorer in the UEFA Cup. A record which, however, since it was renamed the Europa League, belongs to Miroslav Klose. The German, who scored against Galatasaray at 37 years 8 months and 16 days, excels in this particular ranking. A very respectable podium therefore with Pedro who at least here has to settle for the bronze medal. At the moment.

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 12:04)

