On 21 October against Sassuolo, Lazio could have the writing on their shirts in support of Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030: “I have to speak with the promoting committee. Now the matches are suspended. We’ll see when the championship resumes”

The project is progressing and should take shape when the championship resumes after the international break. If everything goes as planned, on October 21st in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo Lazio will have on their shirts the writing in support of Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030. Yesterday, in the Senate, president Claudio Lotito confirmed this after the indiscretions of the recent days: “I have to speak with the promoting committee. Now the matches are suspended. When the championship resumes we will see if there are the conditions to transform those considerations into a concrete fact”, said the owner. Who then added: “We want to testify that sport must pay attention to the problems of the territory in which it is practiced. We are the first team in the capital and it is right that we defend the interests of our territory and of Italy more generally. It is a task due and must be a pleasure on our part”.

THE DEVELOPMENTS

—

The objective, as we said, is to debut the sponsorship on 21 October in Reggio Emilia (even if, in reality, it is not such, given that Lazio will do it for free). Or at the latest for the next Champions League match with Feyenoord. Before the project becomes reality, some bureaucratic steps are necessary. Lotito will deal with it in the next few days. Previously it was impossible, because the members of the Rome Expo 2030 promoting committee were busy organizing the meeting held yesterday in Paris with the commission that will choose the city that will host the event at the end of November (Riyadh and Busan are in the running with Rome) . From today every day is good for the “marriage” between Lazio and Expo 2030 to take place.