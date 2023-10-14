The golden moment of Matias Vecino continues and after being decisive in the Biancoceleste, the wind of his national team also changes

The least expected in the most delicate moment: Matias Vecino from the match against Torino he loaded himself thereLazioon the shoulders proving decisive in all three matches in which he scored. The Uruguayan, the Biancocelesti’s top scorer so far, is one of the four players (with Hysaj, Marusic and Zaccagni) to have left Formello to join the training camps of their respective national teams. Different but same Vecino shirt: in fact, just twenty minutes were enough for Mati to change the inertia of his Uruguay’s match. Having entered at 2-1 for Colombia, he restored balance to his team who then managed to equalise.

After Sarri, Vecino also conquers Bielsa who did not hesitate to praise him after the match. “After their 2-1 goal we had ten or fifteen minutes of confusion, disorder and lack of control. With the entry of Matias, however, we managed to correct that imbalance and in the end we were positive”. These are the words of the Uruguay coach who, like Sarri, has no intention of giving up Vecio. Director, raider, equalizer and goalscorer: Vecino is the real joker of his coaches.

October 14, 2023 (modified October 14, 2023 | 3:33 pm)

