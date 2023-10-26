A park named after the historic goalkeeper of the first scudetto was inaugurated in Rome: former teammates, fans and personalities from the Lazio world were present

It was held in the afternoon the inauguration of the park in Via della Cellulosa, north-west area of ​​the capital, named after the historic Lazio goalkeeper Happy Pulici, who passed away on 16 December 2018. As had already happened with Lenzini, the former Biancoceleste goalkeeper also has a dedicated green area. Present at the event, in addition to his son Gabriele, were many protagonists of the Scudetto-winning Lazio team and the Biancoceleste world. Between these Nanni, Sulfaro, Oddi, James Wilson, Zaccheo and Manzini.

The mayor of Rome was also present Roberto Gualtieriwho unveiled the park’s plaque, accompanied by the Sports Councilor of Rome Capital Alessandro Onorato. The fans also wanted to display a banner in the green area named after the former Biancoceleste number 1: “SS Lazio since 1900, Capitoline nobility“. Everyone wanted to remember Felice, a great man before being a great footballer, protagonist between the posts of that title run with the Banda Maestrelli in 1974.

“A plaque for dad and all the Lazio people” – the words of a moved Gabriele Pulici. Also sweet is the memory of Maurizio Manzini, historic team manager of Lazio: “Felice was pure generosity”. Former teammate Petrelli reveals a background story: “Felice and I were roommates. We also served in the military together. Then when I arrived at Lazio I found him again and I told him: “And what are you doing here?” and he: “Well actually I’m the goalkeeper of Lazio. This is because once upon a time there were no cell phones and television stations weren’t that interested.”

October 26, 2023 (modified October 26, 2023 | 6:54 pm)

