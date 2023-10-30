Special evening for Ivan Provedel who will be awarded the Felice Pulici award before the kick-off of the match against Fiorentina

Tomorrow is a fundamental day at home Lazio. The challenge against Fiorentina it is important, both for the ranking and for redemption after the Champions. Shortly before the match, however, there will be space to pay homage to Ivan Provedel. The Biancoceleste goalkeeper will in fact be honored with the Award Happy Puliciicon and pillar of the history of the Biancoceleste.

“Lazio is not a football team. Lazio gets inside you, captures you, it is it that chooses you. And like the young sons of Sparta it attracts to itself only those who are willing to suffer, because when Lazio is there nothing is ever easy in the middle.” Word of Felice Pulici. He knows it well Provedel, which has had nothing easy and obvious in the world of football. Lazio and the national team are the result of hard work and a lot of apprenticeship, which then rightly repaid him with many satisfactions.

The Pulici award comes after the award given to him as the best goalkeeper of last season in Serie A. This season began with some more difficulties, but just last week the second clean sheet of the championship.

