The words of the Biancoceleste owner regarding the interview given by Immobile and on a possible farewell of the Lazio striker and captain

The words of Ciro Immobile they unleashed chaos in the Lazio world. Some saw behind his statements a possible exit strategy towards Saudi petrodollars in January, when from Saudi they will attempt a new assault for the white and blue bomber. Al-Shabab is ready to try him again even if to date the Lazio captain still has nothing concrete in hand.

For a possible farewell Ciro will also have to deal with Lotito. “I know nothing about Arabia, no one has ever asked me anything and I haven’t even had the inkling of possible interests” – the owner’s words to Il Messaggero – “We have never asked ourselves the Ciro problem. He vented more with some fans, not with Lazio”. He never asked for the transfer, not even in July, even if now there is a fear of a Milinkovic-bis. “Milinkovic was not on the market, but it was expiring and, despite our renewal offer, he asked my permission to go. What should I have done? Lose the player to zero?” – continues Lotito.

“Immobile has a contract until 2026 and the company has no interest in him going away. There is also a beautiful statement by Castellanos about him, so there is no dualism. Personally, I treat Ciro as if he were a son. There is little to evaluate if there are no offers requested. Then if he had a remote possibility of going, he certainly never informed us. We don’t want to sell anyone” – concludes the Biancoceleste president.

October 17, 2023 (modified October 17, 2023 | 09:21)

