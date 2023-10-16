Hernanes returned to talk about his career and his past in Serie A. Furthermore, the former Lazio player spoke about his new experience

Anderson Hernanes de Carvalho Viana Limabetter known as Hernanes, was an important player in the history of the Biancoceleste. The Brazilian, after many experiences in A league con Lazio, Inter and Juventusand others abroad with St. Paul and in China atHebei Fc, is continuing his career in minor categories. The midfielder returned to the field crossing the fields of the First Category and, regarding this new experience, he expressed himself to the microphones of Radio Gold. Below are his statements.

“Why did I choose to play for Sale? A friendship was born with Alberto and Pierpaolo, we’ve known each other for a while and they often invited me, even to friendlies. I discovered that you can have fun playing football, in Serie A I didn’t have fun , I was very serious and professional: here I discovered a new type of football, with the ball at my feet I feel like a kid. We then talked and decided to sign this agreement. Seeing this reality I remembered my beginnings in Brazil, where I played for fun , but, let’s be clear, also to win.

Physically I’m not at my best, I haven’t trained in two years and I haven’t followed my diet much. I came on in the second half, but already in injury time I couldn’t take it anymore, but now I’ll get fit again. I can still do the somersault, at least as long as my back holds up. The goal in the end is a beautiful thing, not only in football but also in life: seeing the ball go into the goal is always beautiful.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Lazio world without missing any updates, stay connected to Cittaceleste to discover all the day’s news on the Biancocelesti in the league and in Europe.

October 16, 2023 (modified October 16, 2023 | 4:34 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED