The words of the Biancoceleste defender’s agent: “He will be able to react by proving that he is a great footballer and a very serious person”

October 20 – 5.51pm – ROME

Go back to talking Mario Giuffrediattorney who manages the affairs of Hysaj, Zaccagni and above all Nicolò at Lazio Casale. In fact, it was precisely on the latter that Giuffredi focused on the microphones of TvPlay, clearly responding to Fabrizio Corona’s accusations. These are his words.

Did you sue Fabrizio Corona a few hours ago?

“Absolutely yes. Nicolò filed a complaint with the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office with the assistance of the Furgiuele firm”.

The Turin prosecutor’s office explained how Gatti, El Sharaawy and Casale are not under investigation. Corona instead speaks of another prosecutor’s office, that of Rome, which is apparently investigating his client. How does she respond?

“At the moment the main investigation is that of Turin and the Prosecutor himself has declared that Nicolò is not under investigation. If another prosecutor’s office was investigating Nicolò without him knowing, then the investigation is secret and Corona and his mole are illicitly polluting the sources of evidence”.

Corona claims that Casale is involved up to his neck and with other types of problems. Is Corona right about his client?

“Nicolò is an important player who plays for an important team like Lazio and has just been called up to the national team. He is a serious guy who doesn’t have any kind of problem. The only ‘problem’ he has is putting up with his agent. The other problems are Corona’s inventions and, if he doesn’t report the author of the slanders about Nicolò, he will be up to his neck in shit. Also because we have already reported it. Apparently the convictions accumulated to date have not been enough for him: he wants to spend the rest of his life defending himself in court and compensating the people and companies he defamed to gain notoriety.”

There is a lot of talk about gambling addiction and the media court is pillorying several footballers. What is his opinion?

“Professional athletes are prohibited from betting on sporting events. The kids I represent know this well and don’t dream of doing it. And I will not allow Corona or others to turn one of my players into cannon fodder. If they play poker with each other in their free time, like many kids their age, I don’t care.”

Corona claims that the agents do not know how to protect their clients…

“My colleagues do their utmost to protect their clients as well as me. There is no colleague who does not look out for his client’s best interests. I work 20 hours a day and I make use of the best professionals and consultants. I know life, death and miracles about my players. I don’t enter their private lives, but I observe and control everything carefully and discreetly. If I believe that one of my players is making mistakes, which perhaps do not constitute sporting offences, I talk to him and try to make him understand. Consequently, I exclude the possibility that one of my players may have been ‘in deep trouble’, as Corona declared. If one of my players had a problem I would be the first to know: I am a point of reference for them.”

“I do not know him. I know that he has been convicted of serious crimes, including against footballers. As a result I have a very low opinion of him and I hope he stays away from my players. In general I hope that young people do not take an example from a person like him. I think he is the least suitable man to judge or talk about kids who have dedicated their lives to sport, unlike him.”

Yet Corona is a social media star. Are you worried about what follows her?

“Being a social media star doesn’t mean being a good person. Corona has already been judged repeatedly by those who have the qualifications to do so and I think he would do well to change his tune to avoid spending the rest of his life between law firms and courtrooms. He surprises me and saddens me that in 2023 there are still people who give him credit and allow him to commit crimes on television. It’s not up to me to judge him.”

“Serene and peaceful. It’s obvious that a boy defamed in such a violent way would be upset and embittered. I’m sorry that at an early point in the season, in which he didn’t perform at his level, he also had to deal with Corona’s slander. But I am sure that he will be able to react by proving that he is a great footballer and a very serious person.”

Do you have confidence in the work of the ordinary and sports judiciary?

“Certainly. My players and I are available to all prosecutors because we have nothing to hide.”

Would you be willing to meet Corona to clarify this matter?

“There is nothing to clarify, he would do well to publicly retract his slander. I might even meet him afterwards, even if I wouldn’t know what to talk about with him: ours are very different stories.”

To conclude, the federal president Gravina was attacked from many sides. Are these attacks justified?

“I don’t know Gravina personally, but from the beginning of this story of alleged football betting, the most intelligent words were his. He proved to be a fair sportsman and a man with broad shoulders: he acted as a shield and declared that he will never abandon these kids to the mercy of media profiteering. He proved that he was the first to want to recover those boys in any way. As an Italian, I am honored to be represented at a federal level by a person who, in such a complex situation, does not abandon his athletes. Unfortunately, today, any problem in the world of football is attributed to Gravina, even if he bears no responsibility. Personally I see a President who always shows his face. The time has come for others to do so too.”

