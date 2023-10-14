The difficult start and the physical problems sparked criticism of the attacker: “In the summer I evaluated the Arab option, then I chose to stay here for the Champions League and the national team. I don’t think I deserve so much negativity”

Elmar Bergonzini

14 October – MILAN

A little bit of confusion. With the addition of a hint of disappointment. Ciro Immobile is experiencing the most difficult moment since he joined Lazio. Some fans are contesting him on social media (but at the stadium the fans showed him maximum solidarity and affection, displaying several banners for him and singing chants in his favor after a few failed opportunities), he no longer feels so solid and untouchable. “There is only a small part of the people, who I don’t even know whether to define as true Lazio fans, who dispute me – the Biancoceleste captain told Messaggero -. I don’t think the true Lazio player can tell me anything, I don’t believe it. It’s It’s just a matter of time and I’ll make even the most skeptical change their minds.” In the meantime, however, he also reflects on the future. And about a possible goodbye.

In the summer some Arab clubs had shown interest in him. Lotito had defined him as untransferable, but in the end he was convinced to stay. “In the summer I had taken into consideration the Arab possibility when some offers had arrived, but then I decided to refuse them for the national team and for the Champions League. After a start to the championship like this, I asked myself some questions, especially after the criticisms from some, fortunately not all, who did not see and appreciate the gesture but immediately presented the bill. This hurts me, indeed it makes me waver. And now my thoughts are no longer the same as in July. Some days, when I was more feeling down, I thought I would do well to leave.” At this moment Immobile doesn’t feel able to swear eternal love to the club: “I wouldn’t want to answer quickly, I’ve been thinking about it for a while with my family. In the meantime I have to get back into shape. Once I’ve succeeded, I’ll be able to decide really. Now I would say that I won’t stay for life because I’m in a negative period and I’m injured, but if I had scored 20 goals I would think about staying forever. So my decision shouldn’t be dictated by the moment. Certainly if before I was very convinced of staying in life, now I’m a little less so. I’m a little hurt. In the future I still see myself at Lazio, but I don’t know in what role. I don’t know what will happen in January or June, even if I love Lazio.”

With Lotito being very happy with the Castellanos solution (his first goal for Lazio against Atalanta, as was the case for Immobile), faced with a good offer the club, to accommodate the captain’s wishes, could also decide to sell him. But at the moment the future is still being decided. And decisions are not made when there is confusion and disappointment.

