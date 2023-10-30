The words of the Biancoceleste coach, who spoke directly from the Olimpico, at the end of the championship match between Lazio and Fiorentina

Ciro Immobile at his last breath, surgically from eleven metres, gives his team three points Lazio against the Fiorentina. The captain beat Terracciano from the penalty spot and the Biancocelesti achieved their third consecutive victory in Serie A. A goal with time expired with the entire Curva Nord celebrating and exploding at the final whistle. At the end of the race Maurizio Sarri analyzed the Biancocelesti’s performance on Sky. These are his words.

“Tough match, on the razor’s edge, as was easily predictable. Fiorentina perhaps did something more in the first half. But the result was legitimized by a second half in which we conceded almost nothing and created three or four scoring opportunities. Ciro we are waiting for him, at the moment we have a boy who is doing well and it is right to use him. But Ciro is not in question here. The goal will be good for him as well as training a little given that in the last month he has trained little.

In the first half we wasted a lot, because we won back about ten balls without turning them into opportunities. We made it a little easier for them because we always went towards the ball. And this against an aggressive team like them makes their task a little easier. We need to do better when attacking spaces.

The new players are integrating quite well, the problem is that during the introduction of the new ones the performances of players who had done very well last year decreased. The team seems to be finding itself, we hope to continue in this long run. I think football is going in one direction, this is the calendar, there are many commitments. As I said from the beginning, at squad level we are stronger than last year, we must demonstrate that we are as strong as last year in the eleven.

Immobile entered a limited period because we needed to make other changes in the previous slots. Ciro has to train, the last two training sessions he seemed to be improving. He did 50 minutes a few days ago, 15 today. I just hope that he can train continuously and I hope to get him back to 100% shape.”

