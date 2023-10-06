With his contract expiring in June 2024, Felipe Anderson explains that he wants to make the most correct decision for the continuation of his career

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, Lazio’s attacking winger, Felipe Anderson, analyzed his future. As explained by the Brazilian footballer, the contract renewal with the Biancoceleste club is in the balance. In fact, with his contract expiring in June 2024, Felipe Anderson explains that he wants to make the most correct decision for the continuation of his career.

“Many surveys have come from the market, I have to make the right decision” – analyzes Felipe Anderson. “I’m happy at the moment, I feel fit and every day I’m more and more motivated and stronger. As I always say, it’s right to be here now, even more so due to the delicate period we’re experiencing with the group. We can’t win in the championship” . Still on the future, Felipe Anderson explains: “My sister is my agent, she is in contact with the clubs, but I still have to focus a lot on myself and the team I’m in now.” Then, the Brazilian player from Lazio concludes: “I don’t think I can think, at the moment, of other things even if the contract is a very important thing. It’s time to make the right decision” – underlined once again Felipe Anderson to the microphones of TNT Sports Brazil.