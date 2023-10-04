Speaking to Tnt Sports, Felipe Anderson spoke about his future and what he thinks about the end of his career

Always on everyone’s lips both when it shines and when it doesn’t. Felipe Anderson he has been the cross and delight of this Lazio since his return. When he turns on the lights there is none for anyone, on the contrary when he struggles to get into the mechanisms of the match he almost seems to leave the scene leaving the team with ten men. But for love and dedication Felipe Anderson is crucial in this one Lazio and it will be so for a long time to come. There is discussion in Formello regarding the renewal of him and the Brazilian himself at the microphones of TNT Sports Brasil he spoke about this topic but also about Santos and the possibility of returning there to end his career.

“I follow Santos and I miss it. I have seen many players who went to Europe return to Brazil to wear the shirt of the team they left, with desire, with determination, with the dream of playing again. Thanks to what we have learned here, we can help many clubs at home.”

October 4 – 11.52am

