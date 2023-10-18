The response from Casale’s lawyers was not long in coming after their client was mentioned in the betting affair

She didn’t wait the response of Nicolò Casale’s lawyers after the name of the defender of the Lazio it emerged in the betting affair. According to Fabrizio Corna, in fact, the former Verona player would also be among the players guilty of betting and therefore violating article 24 of the CGS (Sports Justice Code). Casale’s lawyers immediately distanced their client from the accusations made and promise important repercussions against the authors of this defamation. Below is the lawyers’ note.

“Nicolò Casale has never bet on a sporting competition and has always dedicated his life only to sporting commitment. Nonetheless, unfounded and slanderous accusations have been put into circulation regarding his involvement in the investigation regarding betting in the world of football . He certifies his total non-involvement in the investigation and the facts to which it refers and the seriousness of the accusations made against him, we will file a complaint and prosecute in every judicial setting the authors of the defamation and/or slander, as well as the publishers and those responsible for the information channels through which such illicit accusations are disclosed. This is to protect his image and reputation

October 18, 2023 (modified October 18, 2023 | 6:14 pm)

