The words of the Biancoceleste coach, who spoke directly from the Olympic Stadium, at the end of Lazio-Atalanta, 8th matchday of the championship

The Lazio finds victory again in the championship and wins 3-2 againstAtalanta by Gasperini. De Ketelaere misses the goal, Castellanos finds his first joy in the biancoceleste but it is Matias Vecino who decides it, who gives Maurizio Sarri three fundamental points. At the end of the match, the Biancoceleste coach spoke to Dazn to comment on his boys’ victory. These are the words of the technician.

“Vecino? This season he is scoring and solving some problems for us. He came from a level match in the Champions League, so I preferred to let him do just a piece. But he did it well from a mental point of view and from a material view. Today all the entries were consistent. We had a very high level in the first 25 minutes, the second goal was a great construction from behind. It’s unfortunate because at the half hour mark the result could have been much more rounded. ‘Today’s primary objective was survival because it was 50 degrees in the middle of the pitch and it was impossible to maintain the pace we kept for the first 25’ for a long time. Then the changes gave us new vigor and we did well in the last 20 ‘.

Luis Alberto? He is inspiring for the whole team when he is like this. Today he played a little tired with his adductors, in the second half I saw that he was struggling and we preferred to make other choices. But he was coming off a series of many consecutive matches, almost all lasting 90 minutes. Zaccagni also came out with some ankle problems, let’s hope for the best. Castellanos played a good game, he’s growing, he has margins. But he is a boy of great application and temperament, in my opinion he can still improve.

Given the strength of our opponents we didn’t concede that much. We suffered on high balls, on crosses and then we conceded a goal from a corner kick at the far post. But it seems to me that compared to the first few days we are conceding less. Let’s hope this leads us to find some solidity. The group? From the point of view of human values ​​it is of the highest level, from the point of view of mental reactions we can certainly improve.”

October 8 – 5.46pm

