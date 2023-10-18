Sassuolo, Fiorentina, Bologna and Roma, in the middle of the double clash with Feyenoord: between now and the next break six key matches for the Biancocelesti

Six games, one more important than the other. Lazio has no more time to waste. Or rather: it can no longer afford to lose ground. After a complicated start to the championship (just 10 points in 8 days), the Biancocelesti must string together a series of victories to get closer to the Champions League zone, currently 7 points away. Between one international break and the next, Lazio will have to face 6 matches, 4 in the championship and two in the Champions League. But you can’t miss a beat. In Serie A, Sarri’s team will first challenge Sassuolo (away on Saturday evening), then Fiorentina, Bologna (again away) and Roma. Complicated races, but useful for improving the ranking. In fact, they are all currently better positioned.

Lazio will arrive at the match against Sassuolo with Immobile in serious doubt (he is recovering from a strain on his right thigh flexor) and Zaccagni who is in serious risk of withdrawing (sprained right ankle). However, compared to last season, Sarri has a larger squad, which is why, compared to the end of last season, he is making more changes both during the match and between one match and another. This season Lazio have never won two games in a row in Serie A yet, but to close the gap on the leaders they will have to accelerate. The difficulty lies in the fact that before the matches against Fiorentina and Roma the Biancocelesti will have to face Feyenoord in the Champions League (first leg away, second leg at home). The way the group is shaping up, it’s easy to see that Lazio will compete with the Dutch for a place in the round of 16 of the competition, with Atletico Madrid the favorites for the other and Celtic looking destined for elimination. You can’t go wrong even in the Champions League, although Immobile and his teammates start from a more than favorable ranking (one point more than the Dutch). For this reason, between now and the next break, Lazio will have to face 6 matches, one more important than the other.

