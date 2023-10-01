The latest balance sheet closed in the red by 29.5 million. In recent seasons Lotito has raised the salary bar, in 2023-24 the UEFA prizes and Milinkovic’s capital gain will settle the accounts

Fifth consecutive exercise in red for Lazio. The management board formed by president Claudio Lotito and Marco Moschini, who according to the dual system of the Biancoceleste governance is responsible for preparing the accounts, approved the budget project as of 30 June 2023, with a loss of 29.5 million. The supervisory board will then approve the document at its meeting on 6 October and the shareholders’ meeting called for 28 October will definitively archive it.